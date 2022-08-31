Eric Schwartz Joins Braga Fresh Board of Directors

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh appointed Eric Schwartz to the company’s board of directors.

Schwartz is currently the CEO of Eckert Frozen Foods, LLC. Prior past positions include CEO of United Vegetable Growers Cooperative; CEO of Patterson Vegetable Company, LLC; and president of Dole Worldwide Fresh Vegetables.

“Eric brings significant expertise in fresh-cut and retail food manufacturing to the Braga Fresh board of directors with his previous positions including a decade-long leadership position at Dole,” said CEO Rodney Braga. “We value the experience and perspective he brings to our business.”

Schwartz is a long-time contributor to the fresh produce industry having served as past co-chairman for the startup of the Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA) and a past member of the board of directors of the former International Fresh-Cut Produce Association.

About Braga Fresh

In 1928, Sebastian and Josie Braga started farming California’s fertile soil on what is now known as the Braga Home Ranch in Soledad, Calif. Today, the third generation continues the family values of sustainable-organic farming. Braga Fresh dedicates 10% of farmland to beneficial habitat and has the goal of being carbon neutral by 2025. A vertically integrated company, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest and process fresh vegetables and leafy greens through the Josie’s Organics and Braga Farms brands.