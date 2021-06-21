Lakeland Fresh Farms Earns Non-GMO Verification

CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. — Lakeland Fresh Farms, a local producer of hydroponically grown greens, announced that all of its products are now verified as non-GMO through The Non-GMO Project. The verified seal assures shoppers that every product from Lakeland Fresh Farms has completed a comprehensive third-party verification process to meet the non-GMO standard.

“It’s easy just to say we are non-GMO,” said Joe Corace, president and CEO of Lakeland Fresh Farms. “We decided to go the extra mile to provide transparency and confidence to our customers and partners. We embarked upon the rigorous process of having a third-party auditor inspect and audit our farm and growing practices to ensure that we are compliant with The Non-GMO Project’s high standards.”

The verified products from Lakeland Fresh Farms include:

Pure Romaine – smooth and crisp red and green baby romaine leaves.

Crisp ‘n Clean – crunchy, sweet and serrated baby green leaves.

Always Aromatic Basil – fresh and flavorful large-leaf basil.

The products are currently available through limited distribution at Meijer’s Woodward Corner Market as well as Hollywood Markets, Plum Market, Market Square, Honey Bee Market, Market Fresh and Better Health Market & Café.

Lakeland Fresh Farms uses sustainable growing practices to protect the planet’s health. This includes never using GMO seeds or products on the farm and using growing methods that prevent GMOs from cross-contaminating their products.

“When you purchase Lakeland Fresh Farms basil and lettuce at your local store, you can be assured you are consuming natural products that are good for your health and the health of our planet,” concluded Corace.

About Lakeland Fresh Farms

Headquartered in Chesterfield Township, Mich., Lakeland Fresh Farms grows high-quality greens year-round, utilizing the most environmentally and socially responsible business practices. As a result, Lakeland Fresh Farms products are 100% free of pesticides and herbicides as well as animal byproducts. Each product is also packaged with 40% less plastic than traditional packaging and is 100% recyclable. For more information visit, lakelandfreshfarms.com.