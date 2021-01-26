LGS Specialty Sales Offers Pink Packaging For The Darling Clementine Line Ahead of Valentine’s Day

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons, announces a limited-time offering of pink packaging for the Darling Clementine® line ahead of Valentine’s Day. The seasonal packaging will be available throughout the month of February and ready to stock store shelves the week before Valentine’s Day for interested retailers.

Now through April, the Darling Clementine line will be supplying W. Murcotts from Morocco. The company shared that the fruit is of excellent quality with ideal brix/acid levels resulting in a sweet tasting fruit.

“We’re excited for our retail partners to be able to promote this great tasting fruit in the festive pink packaging ahead of Valentine’s Day,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “Morocco’s winter climate is the ideal environment for growing premium W. Murcotts, so this will make for a great item to be put in front of shoppers this time of year.”

To promote the pink packaging and support the retailers who carry it, LGS is hosting a giveaway on social media throughout the month of February. Those interested can enter to win on the Darling Citrus Instagram account and receive an additional entry if they find the pink packaging in stores to increase foot traffic in participating retailers.

To inquire about purchasing the pink packaging, learn nutritional facts or any additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

# # #

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

Born out of love of fresh produce and a desire to bring the world’s best-tasting fruit to U.S. shoppers, LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd. has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for 30 years. Today, LGS is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges and persimmons, with an industry-wide reputation for innovation and excellence in produce quality, service, packaging and food safety. For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.