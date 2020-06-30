LGS Specialty Sales Provides An Update On The 2020 Summer Citrus Season

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons shares an overview of the various commodities offered throughout the summer months. During the summer citrus season, LGS sources lemons, navels, minneolas, mandarins and cara cara oranges to the U.S. for its Darling Citrus® line.

While LGS imports lemons regularly throughout the year, the company is experiencing a strong summer lemon season from Argentina and Chile. All Darling Lemons® are available in 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb and bulk sizing.

Argentinian lemon season began in May and will last throughout August. LGS reported great color and excellent juice content on lemons peaking around 115s/140s.

Chilean lemon season began in late June and anticipates going through early October with a peak in medium to small size fruit.

“We’re so proud of our Darling Citrus line and the opportunity to supply our customers with the best citrus grown around the world,” said Luke Sears, President and Founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “Our summer citrus growers have provided us with premium quality and volume for the season and we’re excited about all the different citrus varieties we’re able to provide our customers.”

LGS provides other varieties of citrus throughout the summer and looks forward to the arrival of the following fruit:

Navel season takes place from July through October. The navels are expected to be a great color trending toward medium sizes. LGS anticipates the fruit to have a higher sugar content than the previous season while the volume will be similar.

Minneola season is also on the horizon from mid-July through September. LGS anticipates a similar season to last year with a slight increase in volume.

Mandarin season – W. Murcottswill also be available in mid-July from Peru followed by Chile. The mandarins are showing a great color and brix/acid ratio, which results in a sweeter fruit.

Cara Cara season will be available late July through September. LGS looks forward to continuing to supply the U.S. with Cara Cara oranges as they were added to the Darling Citrus line last year.

