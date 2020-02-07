LGS Specialty Sales Announces Strong Start to the Morocco W. Murcott Season

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados and grapes, announces the start of its Moroccan W. Murcott season with a strong supply of clementines available now through April. The company reports a 15 percent increase in volume this season compared to 2019, and expects fruit to peak at medium to large sizes.

W. Murcotts are known for their overall excellent quality and taste. LGS has been supplying Moroccan W. Murcotts to the U.S. for over 10 years between February and April, and from Chile in the summer until fall.

“At LGS, we only import the highest quality, color, flavor and crop for our Darling Clementine product line, and Morocco’s winter climate is the ideal environment for growing premium W. Murcotts,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “As the largest importer of clementines in the U.S., supplying W. Murcotts from Morocco has allowed us to keep up with the ever-growing demand for easy-peeler clementines.”

Throughout each season, LGS’ quality advisors visit each field to monitor and observe the growing practices to ensure the fields and products are of the highest quality. In the off season, the advisers consult and recommend any changes that can be made to constantly improve product taste and condition.

New this year, LGS is unveiling a special pink packaging for the Darling Clementine line to use around various holidays, such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Breast Cancer Awareness month, etc. Shoppers can purchase Murcotts in 2, 3 and 5 pound packages.

For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

Born out of love of fresh produce and a desire to bring the world's best-tasting fruit to U.S. shoppers, LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd. has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for more than 25 years. Today, LGS is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges and persimmons, with an industry-wide reputation for innovation and excellence in produce quality, service, packaging and food safety.