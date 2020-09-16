LGS Specialty Sales Launches “One Step at a Time” Consumer Sweepstakes

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons, announces the launch of its “One Step at a Time” consumer sweepstakes to elevate the limited-time pink Darling Clementine® packaging. Now through October 23, “One Step at a Time” encourages shoppers to take steps toward better health in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

Participants can enter to win on the LGS website and are encouraged to look for the pink Darling Clementine® packaging available in stores. During the week of October 26, two winners will be chosen to receive the grand prize wellness pack consisting of a one year subscription to Aaptiv, Airpods Pro, electronic foam roller, TRX training set and adjustable dumbbells. Additionally, one secondary winner will be chosen to receive a one year subscription to Aaptiv, Airpods Pro and a $100 Lulelemon gift card.

“The ‘One Step at a Time’ sweepstakes was inspired by our annual support of the Susan G. Komen ‘Race for a Cure,’” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “We’re passionate about encouraging our community to care for their health through movement, nutritious food, and tackling daily stress ‘one step at a time.’ We’re thrilled consumers are able to purchase the pink Darling Clementine® packaging to raise awareness for a cause so close to our hearts at LGS.”

To elevate the promotion and drive shoppers in stores to locate the pink clementine packaging, LGS is utilizing social media advertising, email marketing and influencer partnerships. Participants can enter the promotion HERE. Retailers can inquire HERE to find out how to get the pink bags supplied to stores.

For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

Born out of love of fresh produce and a desire to bring the world’s best-tasting fruit to U.S. shoppers, LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd. has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for 30 years. Today, LGS is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges and persimmons, with an industry-wide reputation for innovation and excellence in produce quality, service, packaging and food safety. For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.