Lipman Family Farms Announces Leadership Succession Process

CEO, Kent Shoemaker, to retire next year after 13 years of service, Search for CEO successor underway, led by Lipman Board of Directors and Korn Ferry

IMMOKALEE, Fl. – Lipman Family Farms announced that after 13 years as Lipman Family Farms’ first independent Chief Executive, Kent Shoemaker intends to retire in 2023. Kent will remain in his role until a successor has been confirmed and fully transitioned.

“On behalf of Lipman’s Board of Directors, leadership team and employees, we want to thank Kent for his years of dedication, impact, and service to the company,” said Larry Lipman, Chairman of the Board. “Kent has led the company through a phase of accelerated growth, solidifying its role as an international leader in tomato and vegetable production. As CEO, he has spearheaded significant achievements across our business, including eight strategic acquisitions.”

The company’s succession committee will work with Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, to identify a successor. Kent Shoemaker will continue to lead the company during this process.

“It has been my honor to lead Lipman Family Farms and a pleasure to work with some of the most exceptional people in our industry,” said Kent Shoemaker. “We have a solid leadership team in place, and I am confident that they will work with the next CEO to uphold Lipman’s values and trajectory of growth and expansion. This process started last July as part of a two-year succession plan. It will be seamless.”

The past two years have been filled with challenges across the industry and because of Lipman’s leaders and employees’ resiliency and ability to persevere, the company has a great runway for its future. In this new path forward, Lipman is committed to continuing its tradition of success.

###

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for more than 70 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated network of local growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, and food safety. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.