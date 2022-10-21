Wholesum Brings Local Heirloom Program to Arizona

AMADO, ARIZ. — Wholesum, Fair Trade Certified growers and shippers of organic farm-fresh vegetables, recently announced its first harvest of greenhouse-grown organic heirloom tomatoes. The new and exquisite assortment of heirlooms are grown in state-of-the art greenhouses at the company’s farm in Amado, Arizona. The tomatoes will make their debut at the Global Produce and Floral Show in Orlando this month.

“With a growing demand for local, specialty produce, we identified an opportunity to innovate, bringing the product closer to our local consumers while also satisfying their preference for quality and flavor,” states Ricardo Crisantes, Chief Commercial Officer of Wholesum. Heirloom tomatoes are a wonderful treat, with vibrant colors, unique textures, and succulent flavor. Wholesum highlights the reliable supply and outstanding shelf life of these generally delicate specialty tomatoes. The current offering consists of three colors: red, yellow, and brown.

With 6% year over year growth in the first half of 2022 according to Nielsen US tomato data, heirloom tomatoes have shown to be increasingly appealing to consumers. This wide appeal resonates greatly for organic consumers, given its greater penetration in the US organic market. However, heirloom tomatoes have traditionally been a volatile crop. “By bringing it indoors we can ensure greater consistency in the product quality and flavor while still maintaining its traditional charm,” states Crisantes.

The tomatoes are currently sold in 10 lb. cases of assorted colors to build visually stunning displays at the retail shelf. “We look forward to building this program with our retail partners and making these beautiful tomatoes more widely available to our local consumers,” Crisantes adds.

Wholesum is a leading grower and shipper of 100% organic, Fair Trade Certified fresh produce. The third-generation family farming operation is based in Amado, Arizona with family farms in the US and Mexico. With over 90 years of farming experience, Wholesum has been dedicated to creating a more noble food production system that nourishes people and the planet through responsible growing, thirty plus years of organic production, equitable labor practices and environmental protection. They are also pioneers in the fair-trade movement and partner with organic growers who are committed to social and environmental responsibility. Through deep industry knowledge and innovation, Wholesum brings to market healthy, flavorful, and high-quality vegetables year-round. More information is available at www.wh.farm.