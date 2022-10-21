Ocean Mist Farms Announces Mark Munger as Senior Director of Marketing

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., is pleased to announce Mark Munger has joined Ocean Mist Farms as Senior Director of Marketing. With this hiring, Ocean Mist Farms has brought on an experienced professional with over 36 years in the produce industry.

In his new role, Munger will be responsible for leading the day-to-day management of trade and consumer marketing initiatives at Ocean Mist Farms. Prior to accepting the position, Munger served as VP of Marketing & Strategy at 4Earth Farms, and before that he served as VP of Marketing at Andrew Williamson Fresh Produce. Munger’s career also includes marketing positions with Driscoll’s, the Produce Marketing Association, and various California commodity boards. He earned his BS in Agricultural Science and Management from the University of California, Davis.

“Bringing on a professional of this caliber to lead our marketing team ushers in an exciting time at our company,” said Rick Bravo, VP of Sales & Marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “With his proven track record and experience in produce marketing, Mark will bring immediate value to Ocean Mist Farms and the marketing and sales teams. His skill set will be instrumental in our overall success.”

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company's full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines.