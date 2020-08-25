Ocean Mist Farms Announces New Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Human Resources

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms (OMF), the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., is pleased to announce the promotions of Chris Drew to Chief Operations Officer and Gladys Valenzuela – Corzo to Vice President of Human Resources.

In his new role as COO, Drew will oversee both production and harvesting as part of his expanded operations role. For the past sixteen years, Drew has enjoyed a career with OMF where he utilized and expanded on his background in production agriculture. Before assuming the role of COO, Drew was the Vice President of Operations for the past three years.

Prior to joining OMF, Drew earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Crop Science from California Polytechnic University – San Luis Obispo as well as an MBA. He maintains a strong relationship with the university and acts as chairman of the Horticulture and Crop Science Advisory Council where he and industry colleagues help to provide insight into today’s trends and challenges in production agriculture.

“Chris’ depth of knowledge for all facets of our operation makes him ready for his expanded role as our new Chief Operations Officer,” said Joe Pezzini, CEO of Ocean Mist Farms.

In her new role as Vice President of Human Resources, Valenzuela – Corzo will play an expanded role in strategic planning. Before assuming her new position, Valenzuela – Corzo joined OMF in May 2015 as Director of Human Resources. She has an extensive HR background, with 17 years of progressive human resources leadership experience in Ag and the Publishing/Media industry.

Prior to joining OMF, Valenzuela – Corzo earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Economics and Business Administration from Saint Mary’s College of California and a Master of Science in Human Resources Management from Chapman University.

“Gladys’ passion for Human Resources and broad expertise are the right combination for her promotion as Vice President of Human Resources,” said Pezzini.

