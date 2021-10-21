Ocean Mist Farms Announces Promotable Artichoke Volumes Available For Thanksgiving Holiday

Ocean Mist Farms is seeing exceptional volume and quality from their Oxnard, CA growing region just in time for Thanksgiving orders.

WHEN: Ocean Mist Farms’ Oxnard artichoke harvest runs October – December. Promotable volumes are available to retailers while supplies last.

WHERE: Grown and harvested in Oxnard, CA., Ocean Mist Farms Gold Standard artichokes are available for distribution nationwide. In addition to artichokes, Ocean Mist also grows Celery, Romaine Lettuce and Romaine Hearts in Oxnard. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, please visit www.oceanmist.com/.

FOR RETAILERS: Artichoke POS and display bins need to be pre-ordered to arrive with the order for this impulse purchase item. More information may be found HERE.

# # #

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business based in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2021 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.