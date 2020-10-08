Litehouse Partners with Redbox to Freshen Up Family Night

SANDPOINT, IDAHO – As stay-at-home life continues in many parts of the country, Litehouse, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the U.S.,1 is lifting spirits and delivering family night inspiration throughout the month of October during its national “Do Family Night Right” promotion. Litehouse consumer insights revealed that while 89% of parents agree that the silver lining to stay-at-home restrictions is getting to spend more time with their families, 56% of parents said they are running out of new ideas for family night.2

To provide busy parents with new ways to make family night fun, Litehouse has partnered with Redbox®, America’s destination for new-release movies and entertainment, for an online and in-store campaign that will drive consumers to retail with scratch-to-win game pieces via neck hangers on select Litehouse products. At participating grocery retailers, consumers will have a 1 in 2 chance to win a free Redbox® movie night for a 1-day movie rental at the box or on demand. The partnership brings together the two most popular ingredients for family fun, as 8 in 10 consumers report watching movies or eating dinner together during family night.2

The promotion is also supported by an online resource center with downloadable recipes and family night ideas with new activities launched every Thursday in October. Consumers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win family-friendly kits containing 25 days of activities, with weekly themes ranging from sports to superheroes, featuring arts and crafts supplies, activity sheets, free Redbox® movie nights and Litehouse 20 oz. Homestyle Ranch dressing and other Litehouse family favorites.

“Our insights indicate that over 50% of families eat dinner together at least six nights a week, so every night is an opportunity for families to reconnect,” said Camile Balfanz, senior brand manager at Litehouse. “As families continue to spend more time at home and indoors this fall, the promotion will make Litehouse products and family-friendly activities more accessible and help make life a little brighter for families looking to create meaningful memories.”

Litehouse products recently earned the “Family Tested Family Approved” award seal,3 so consumers can trust that its line of creamy dressings, including 20 oz. family size dressings in an easy-to-use squeeze bottle and 13 oz. dressing jars, have been tested by families, for families and deliver on consumer expectations and standards.

The in-store campaign will include promotional displays, Redbox® scratch-to-win game pieces and discounted pricing on Litehouse dressings, dips and caramel and will be supported online with digital advertising, social media and influencers to increase brand awareness and drive retail sales.

Litehouse dressings are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery retailers nationwide in an assortment of sizes and formats, including convenient family size squeeze bottles, dip tubs and glass jars, and pair well with family night favorites like pizza, salad and tacos.

To learn more about the sweepstakes, promotion and #DoFamilyNightRight rules and eligibility, follow Litehouse online or visit litehousefoods.com/familynightathome, and view more family night survey results and facts here.

About Litehouse:

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since that time, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned and each one of the employee owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

About Redbox®:

Redbox® is America’s leading destination for new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox® delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points – including free live TV. Redbox® Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox® into a multi-channel content provider and programmer. The company’s expanding streaming offering complements its nationwide footprint of more than 41,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. For more information, visit redbox.com.

About PTPA Media Inc.

PTPA Media certifies innovative products that families can trust. By connecting manufacturers with consumers, PTPA Media helps companies serve their markets better, and helps families identify products that they can trust and recommend to their peers. Family Tested Family Approved is a registered trademark of PTPA Media. For more information visit http://www.ptpa.com.

1 IRI UNIFY POS latest 52 weeks ending September 6, 2020

2 September 2020 Litehouse-commissioned survey of 1,000 Americans with more than one person in the household and a child/children

3 “Family Tested Family Approved” Seal of Approval from PTPA Media