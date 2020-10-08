Good Foods Launches “Share The Love” Recipe Challenge

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, invites consumers to participate in the “Share the Love” recipe challenge to win cash prizes up to $1,000 now through November 15.

As the holidays near and shoppers look for new and exciting recipes to spice up traditional dishes, Good Foods has launched a contest for fans of the brand to create unique recipes using Good Foods products to receive cash prizes.

“We have so many creative, loyal fans who use our products in inspiring ways and we can’t wait to see the recipe results from our contest,” said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing at Good Foods. “The ‘Share the Love’ challenge will highlight all the delicious recipes that are possible by using Good Foods products.”

Participants can create recipes to be judged in four different categories to receive cash prizes up to $1,000. Additionally, $500 will be awarded to the “Tastiest Photo” from any category and the “Fan Favorite,” which will be decided from fan voting. The recipe categories include:

Participants can find tips and tricks to impress the judges and submit their recipes HERE. Winners will be announced December 21 via email. For those not as confident in their kitchen skills, Good Foods is offering other chances to win weekly prizes. Each week ten email subscribers will be chosen to win Good Foods’ “Tasty Tidbits” prize package, which consists of high-quality kitchen items including a cutting board, wooden salad tongs, an oven mitt, product coupons and more, valued at $150. Enter your email to win HERE.

For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com

