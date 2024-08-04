Litehouse to Launch 2 New Lines of Bold ‘Loaded’ Flavors and Kid-Friendly Dressings and Dips to Grocery Retailers This Summer

America’s #1 refrigerated ranch dressing brand and leader in consumer-packaged goods introduces seven newly-formulated sauces and dips with unique flavors

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Litehouse announced the retail availability this summer of two new product lines, Litehouse Kids and Litehouse Loaded, reinforcing its commitment to quality and innovation.

Produced in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products and FoodStory Brands, Litehouse Kids will introduce two exciting themes for dips, leveraging their popular franchises including SpinMaster’s PAW Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. They will include kid-favorite flavors Pizza Ranch and Cheddar Cheesy, perfect for the next generation of shoppers.

The Litehouse Loaded product line is poised to transform consumers’ snacking experiences with three sauces packed with out-of-this-world flavor combinations, including the new Litehouse Loaded Fry.

Litehouse Kids and Litehouse Loaded are perfect for elevating everyday meals, dialing up the flavor when snacking and upgrading veggies, sandwiches and pizza.

“As a brand that focuses on innovation and redefining taste and flavor, Litehouse Kids and Litehouse Loaded aim to revamp consumers’ experiences and selections at the refrigerated salad dressing section of the supermarket,” shared Kate Nees, Litehouse Senior Brand Manager. “With the delicious and unique flavors in each product line, both retail brands will help reinvigorate the category and further showcase our dedication of making meals and snacks more exciting for both returning and new customers.”

The Litehouse Kids lineup includes “Turtle-tastic” dips and “PAW-fect” dips made with dynamic, cheese-infused flavors so consumers can dip and dunk their way to deliciousness! Each line is available in 16-oz squeeze bottles and a snack pack.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: Pizza Ranch

PAW Patrol: Cheddar Cheesy

The Litehouse Loaded product line includes three dips that will leave a lasting flavor impression:

Loaded Fry Sauce

Loaded Taco Sauce

Loaded Buffalo Sauce

Litehouse, Inc. has been a leader in innovative consumer packaged goods for over 60 years and continues to build its presence across grocery store sections as America’s #1 Refrigerated Ranch Dressing Brand1. With the addition of Litehouse Kids & Loaded, Litehouse, Inc. will deliver even more excitement to the refrigerated dressing set, located in the produce aisle.

The Litehouse Kids & Loaded lineup will be available nationally at Walmart locations in the refrigerated produce section for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$6.99. For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com.

About Litehouse, Inc.

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 60 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. The diverse portfolio of Litehouse, Inc. brands includes Litehouse, Organicville, Sky Valley, and Veggiecraft, as well as various licensed products with California Pizza Kitchen, Flavortown Sauces, Health Nut Dressings, and Zaxbys. Products are available through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, including meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers high standards of quality and innovation. For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com.

About FoodStory Brands

FoodStory Brands, founded in 2015, is a family-owned and led/operated consumer packaged goods company (CPG) based in Phoenix, Arizona with regional satellite offices across the country. We specialize in building brands, prime sourcing, product development, and speed-to-market solutions for our retail partners. We are passionate about finding and developing new food and beverage products with compelling brand ideas that bring the best stories to life. Beyond building brands, we deeply believe in giving back to the communities which we serve and consistently dedicate volunteer hours and financial resources to local AZ and national nonprofits. To learn more about FoodStory Brands visit, www.foodstorybrands.com.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

1 Source: Circana US MULO, latest 52 weeks ending 4/21/24