Little Leaf Farms’ Crispy Baby Greens Now Available at Price Chopper Stores Across New York

DEVENS, Mass. —Little Leaf Farms, the largest seller of controlled environment agriculture baby leaf lettuce in the U.S., is now available at Price Chopper stores throughout New York State. This expansion into Price Chopper is another step in Little Leaf Farms’ continued growth to meet rising demand for sustainable, locally grown lettuce across the north east. The company is also adding approximately five acres of new state-of-the art greenhouse growing space that will double capacity to produce more than two million boxes of fresh baby greens a month.

“We are proud to extend a resilient local, sustainable food supply by partnering with Price Chopper,” said Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO of Little Leaf Farms. “This pandemic has revealed how the food supply chain is part of our nation’s critical infrastructure. Our greenhouse greens are a game-changer for East Coast consumers who can now eat much fresher, more sustainable and crispier lettuce.”

While 95 percent of the country’s leafy greens are grown in California or Arizona and then trucked more than 3,000 miles across the nation, Little Leaf Farms ships to stores within 24 hours. The greens are much fresher and maintain a significantly longer shelf life than West Coast lettuce.

Price Chopper will carry all three Little Leaf Farms Varieties – Baby Crispy Green Leaf, Baby Red and Green Leaf and Baby Spring Mix – in 137 stores. A list of stores can also be found on the Little Leaf Farms website.

About Little Leaf Farms

Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the way food is grown. Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms is growing fresh, local, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days a year. Little Leaf Farms utilizes captured rainwater, natural sunlight that shines through high transmission glass, and solar powered energy in their precise, soil-less hydroponic farming. The crispy, flavorful baby greens are harvested without ever touching human hands and are never treated with chemical pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. Little Leaf Farms baby lettuces are available in 4oz and 8oz sizes throughout the North East.