Marie’s Launches New Plant-Based Refrigerated Salad Dressings

BREA, CALIF. – As consumers celebrate National Salad Month in May and prepare for the summer ahead Marie’s Refrigerated Salad Dressings proves yet again that it understands and delivers on the expectations of today’s consumers with the debut of its new Plant-Based line of carefully crafted full flavor, indulgent dressings.

Marie’s Plant-Based is launching in four classic flavors with a twist:

Creamy Dill Ranch

Smoked Black Pepper Caesar

Meyer Lemon Basil

Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette

According to a 2019 Mintel study, while 2.5 percent of the population is eating a vegan or vegetarian diet, 55 percent of consumers now identify as flexitarian and 36 percent as meat eaters, both groups report actively trying to add more plant-based foods to their diets.

“Already, Marie’s has strong household penetration in the refrigerated salad dressing category,” said Ahmad Popal, Vice President, Ventura Foods. “With our new Plant-Based line, Marie’s is helping retailers further help meet consumer demand for more plant-based products. We know that consumers do not want to compromise on taste and the new Marie’s Plant-Based line delivers full flavor and features premium, real ingredients that our customer expects.”

In addition to being plant-based, all four dressing flavors are vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free. The Plant-Based line is packaged in 11.5-ounce recyclable PET bottles is expected to retail at around $4.49, although prices may vary by retailer. Like other Marie’s dressings, Plant-Based will be stocked in the refrigerated produce section of retailers nationwide.

With National Salad Month upon us and summer around the corner Marie’s Plant-Based dressings are flavorful addition to any salad, deli side dishes, marinades or more.

About Marie’s Refrigerated Salad Dressing

Marie’s Refrigerated Salad Dressing was established in 1959 and made a name for itself using fresh, premium ingredients in its flagship Blue Cheese dressing. In 2005, Marie’s dressing was acquired by Ventura Foods, a leading producer of dressings and sauces, mayonnaises, margarine and butter blends, and oils and shortenings. Today, Marie’s boasts nearly 50 refrigerated salad dressing varieties available at retail, and more than eight varieties available exclusively for the foodservice industry. Today, more than 50 years later, Marie’s dressings continue to be made with fresh, premium ingredients. For more information, visit www.maries.com.