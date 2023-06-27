Litehouse Celebrates Salad Season with a New Line of 40-Calorie Creamy Dressings

SANDPOINT, IDAHO – Just in time for salad season, Litehouse®, the leader in refrigerated salad dressings in the U.S.1, is launching a delicious line of Creamy Dressings that are only 40 calories per serving. These new yogurt-based dressings that are lower in calories & fat continue to meet specific consumer dietary needs that don’t sacrifice on taste.

With more than half (61%) of U.S. adults reporting undesired weight change during the pandemic3, at 40 calories per serving, these dressings provide a quick and easy option for consumers who are looking for lower calorie products that are tasty and versatile.

Expanding on Litehouse’s extensive refrigerated salad dressing portfolio, the new Litehouse Creamy Dressings are available in four classic and trending flavors:

Creamy Ranch : Introducing your new go-to ranch, with all the creamy garden herb flavor of a classic dressing with 40 calories per serving. No salad spread is complete without Creamy Ranch dressing, try it on a fresh chopped salad or in pasta salad.

: Introducing your new go-to ranch, with all the creamy garden herb flavor of a classic dressing with 40 calories per serving. No salad spread is complete without Creamy Ranch dressing, try it on a fresh chopped salad or in pasta salad. Tzatziki Ranch: Featuring a creamy blend of dill and cucumber flavors combined with delicious ranch dressing, this dressing is bursting with summer-forward flavor that pairs perfectly with chicken gyro bowls and crudité.

Featuring a creamy blend of dill and cucumber flavors combined with delicious ranch dressing, this dressing is bursting with summer-forward flavor that pairs perfectly with chicken gyro bowls and crudité. Classic Caesar: Add a flavor boost of garlic, Romano cheese, and lemon to your next Caesar salad, without the guilt. It’s especially tasty drizzled on grilled romaine lettuce.

Add a flavor boost of garlic, Romano cheese, and lemon to your next Caesar salad, without the guilt. It’s especially tasty drizzled on grilled romaine lettuce. Avocado Cilantro: Packed with zesty citrus flavor, this creamy avocado and cilantro dressing screams cool summer salad. Impress even the pickiest eaters and be the star of any get-together by using this dressing in the viral chopped green goddess salad.

“At Litehouse, we believe you should never have to sacrifice taste,” said Krystle Turnbull, product manager at Litehouse. “These new yogurt-based Creamy Dressings offer consumers a way to indulge in their favorite flavors at just 40 calories per serving. We’re excited to bring these delicious products to the market, just in time for salad season, because there’s nothing more refreshing than a crisp, cool salad topped with a flavorful dressing.”

Find 12 oz. Litehouse Lower-Calorie Creamy Dressings in the refrigerated produce department at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons and many regional retailers, with an MSRP of $4.49-$4.99. The dressings are gluten-free and made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

About Litehouse:

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com

