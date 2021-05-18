Cumbrae Oysters Firm Strikes Deal Double in Size and Take Products Global

PEEL Ports has struck a deal with seafood specialists Cumbrae Oysters Ltd on a new 15-year lease at Hunterston Port and Resource Centre (PARC) on the Clyde coast.

This sees Cumbrae Oysters, which exports its products worldwide, including to the Far East and China, double the size of its current three-acre site at Hunterston PARC.

Peel Ports launched its vision in late 2020 to develop the 320-acre Hunterston site, amongst other industries, as a hub for the blue economy in the West of Scotland.

