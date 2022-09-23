Marlee Matlin is New Women’s Breakfast Speaker at Global Produce and Floral Show

Washington DC and Newark, De. – Academy Award winning actress and activist, Marlee Matlin is the new Women’s Leadership Breakfast speaker at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Floral Show Oct. 27-29 in Orlando, FL. Matlin, who will speak during the October 29 morning general session, will speak on “Nobody’s Perfect: Achieving Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access.” (Due to scheduling challenges, Laura Linney will no longer be able to present at the Women’s Breakfast.)

Matlin won an Oscar for her film debut in Paramount Pictures’ Children of a Lesser God. She was nominated again as an executive producer, and in 2022, her Apple TV+ film, CODA, swept every category it was nominated in at the 2022 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. She has also starred in numerous television shows, including Seinfeld, The West Wing, Law and Order SVU, The L Word and Switched at Birth. Matlin also became the first network television director who is deaf in the Fox TV anthology drama, Accused.

“Marlee Matlin is an inspiration as an activist and advocate for diversity and inclusion in her industry,” said IFPA Chief Education and Program Officer Doug Bohr. “Marlee has not only achieved some of the most important accolades in the film and television industry, but her advocacy for diversity, inclusion and acceptance is a lesson that will be inspiring for our attendees.”

The Women’s Leadership Breakfast is Saturday, October 29 at 8:30 am. The session requires a separate ticket and caps off the 2022 Women’s Fresh Perspectives portfolio of events and resources which includes the Women’s Fresh Perspectives Conference.. The Women’s Fresh Perspectives portfolio includes a series of events and resources created in partnership with volunteer leaders on the WFP Committee, designed to attract, retain and develop women in the produce and floral industries.

“IFPA has built an incredible community for women business leaders in the fresh food industry,” said Rachel Molatore, director of communications at Taylor Farms. “I always enjoy attending Women’s Fresh Perspectives events to learn, lead and mentor. I am excited by the network that continues to build with unique perspectives and collaboration together.”

Tickets for the Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast are available now and can be added to any Global Produce and Floral Show registration.

