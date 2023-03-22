Masser Family of Companies Names New Executive Vice President of Sales

Sacramento, PA – Masser Family of Companies announced that industry veteran Robert “Bob” Meek joined the company as Executive VP of Sales as of March 20, 2023. Meek will lead the company’s sales strategy for its retail and foodservice businesses and report to Dave Masser, President and CEO of the Masser Family of Companies.

Meek joins the Masser Family with more than 30 years of experience in the fresh produce industry, where he achieved success through expertise in strategic planning, sales, marketing, organizational performance, process improvement, and supply chain management.

Most recently Meek was the Chief Executive Officer of Onions 52, Inc., and held executive roles at Wada Farms, Category Partners, Inc., Del Monte Fresh Produce, and Potandon Produce/Green Giant Fresh, Inc.

“I’m looking forward to working in a multi-faceted company where vertical integration is not just a buzz word; where sustainability is a critical component to profitability; and where I will truly be able to hone a sales approach leveraging all the existing points of differentiation available through the Masser Family of Companies,” noted Meek. “I look forward to making Masser the first call for our retail and foodservice customers”.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Bob to our team,” said Masser Farm’s President & CEO Dave Masser. “I’ve known Bob for over 20 years in both collaborative and competitive environments. Bob’s professionalism and personality fit perfectly with the Masser culture. He is passionate about generational farms and will use his experience to grow The Masser Family of Companies ensuring a successful transition to the next Masser generation who is excited about the business.”

ABOUT MASSER FAMILY OF COMPANIES: Founded in 1970 by Sterman Masser. Sterman Masser, Inc. is a grower, packer, shipper of potatoes located in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. In 1984 the business transitioned to Keith & Helen Masser. In 2008 their son, David Masser, was named President of the company. David was joined by his sister, Julie Masser-Ballay, in 2009 as Vice President of Administration. Today, Sterman Masser, Inc. employs more than 400 team members in agricultural, packaging, logistics, sales and customer service positions. The farming operations expanded to 6,000 acres of potatoes and cash grains. The potato packaging and warehouse operations pack and distribute over 350 million pounds of potatoes annually. Sterman Masser, Inc. is part of the Masser Family of Companies that includes: Masser Logistic Services, Keystone Potato Products, and Lykens Valley Grain. Sterman Masser is also a founding member of Fresh Solutions Network (FSN). FSN is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales.