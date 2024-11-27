Master Judge Erin McDowell Chooses Grand Prize Winners in Cosmic Crisp Culinary Challenge

YAKIMA, Wash. — During the National Apple Month of October, apple enthusiasts were invited to submit original recipes in the 2024 Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge. And Master Judge, noted baker and author Erin McDowell has chosen the grand prize winners in three categories: Baking, Snacking and Entertaining. With a record number of entries and a wide variety of delicious dishes—choosing winners was a challenge all in itself.

Grand prize winners will each receive a selection of premium kitchen essentials hand-picked by Erin McDowell valued over $900, two signed copies of her cookbooks and an exclusive online meet-and-greet. They will also be gifted Cosmic Crisp® apples, branded merchandise, and see their recipes showcased across the brand’s social media platforms and website. There were so many incredible recipes that the brand additionally named nine honorable mention recipe entrants. Five lucky fans have also been chosen to receive special prize packs.

“The Culinary Challenge is one of our favorite campaigns because it highlights the incredible versatility of the Cosmic Crisp® apple,” said Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer for Proprietary Variety Management, the company who markets the apple brand. “And the timing of this year’s winner announcement is ideal with the holidays right around the corner,” she added.

Find the winning and honorable mention recipes on cosmiccrisp.com

2024 Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge Grand Prize Winners + Judging Notes from Erin McDowell

Snacking: Fiona Green

Recipe: Chai Couscous with Cosmic Crisp® Apples and Crunchy Pecans

“This recipe really delivers with both big flavor and glorious contrasting textures, all while being simple and fairly quick to prepare. The couscous really absorbs layers of flavor from the warm chai spices and coconut milk that it’s cooked in. I love that this recipe is naturally sweetened with the apples and dates, along with a touch of honey. The soft, flavorful couscous paired with crunchy spiralized apple + pecans is a combination I’m dreaming of for breakfast as well as a healthy, satisfying snack.”

Baking: Jinwah Lau

Recipe: Cosmic Crisp® Apple Ginger Mochi Bars

“Obsessed with this recipe! I love a buttery, chewy mochi cake – and these bars are next level! Easy to make and serve, with a crowd-pleasing combination of apples, cinnamon sugar, and candied ginger on top. I love the incredible layers of textures these bars offer, and they’d be perfect for serving or gifting for the holiday season!”

Entertaining: Veronica Callaghan

Recipe: Hot Honey Cosmic Apple Bacon Pizza

“Perhaps my favorite recipe from every category! This combination of flavors is mouth-watering and would sure to please guests at just about any event where it’s served. I love pairing juicy Cosmic Crisp® apples with savory ingredients – and this recipe really delivers with the rich, crispy bacon, salty parmesan cheese, and the drizzle of spicy honey to tie it all together. I’d love to be invited to the party where they’re serving this pizza!”

Honorable Mention Recipes

Snacking – Brenda Watts, Apply Wally Wedges

Snacking – Laurel Bocka, Savory Cosmic Crisp® Apple Puff Pastry Bites – Two Ways

Snacking – Amy Fossett, Apple Avocado Crostini

Baking – Jennie Strong, Cosmic Crisp® Apple Pie S’mores

Baking – Lauren Knott, Cosmic Crisp® Thousand Layer Ginger Apple Cake

Baking – Ace Holland, Caramel Apple Ricotta Cake

Entertaining – Linda Lyle, Waldorf Salad

Entertaining – Tina Christian, Cosmically Good Flatbread

Entertaining – Michaela Beggs, Cosmic Crisp® Appletini

About Cosmic Crisp®

Developed over 20 years through classic breeding at Washington State University’s tree fruit program, the Cosmic Crisp® apple is known for its perfectly balanced flavor, remarkable texture, juiciness, and striking color. These qualities make the apple ideal for a wide range of uses from snacking and baking to cocktails, juicing, decor and more. Available nationwide at grocery stores in all seasons, the Cosmic Crisp® is now a top 10 seller in the apple category and a recognized brand.