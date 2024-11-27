¡Yo Quiero! Brands and Elephant House PR Announce Strategic Partnership

Rhome, TX – ¡Yo Quiero! Brands, the home of crave-able, flavorful dips, has officially partnered with Elephant House Public Relations to lead its consumer media PR efforts. This collaboration brings together two brands that are uniquely aligned in their vision, commitment to innovation, and strategic goals, making this a partnership set to propel ¡Yo Quiero! towards ambitious growth in 2025 and beyond.

Poised to become the Ultimate Dip Destination for shoppers, ¡Yo Quiero! sought a PR partner with proven industry connections, bold ideas, and a media track record that matched its ambition. Elephant House PR has exactly that reputation, known for making fresh produce brands pop in the media through innovative strategies and authentic influencer relationships.

“I’ve been on panels with Beth and have watched the incredible work she’s done to bring fresh produce into the media spotlight over the last few years,” said Tara Murray, Vice President of Marketing at ¡Yo Quiero! Brands. “When it came to finding the right PR partner for our 2025 plans, I knew I wanted that same magic for ¡Yo Quiero! We’re doing big things in dips, and we wanted the best of the best on our team to help make our vision reality.”



“¡Yo Quiero! is changing the game in dips, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with a brand that’s bringing so much passion, flavor, and creativity to the category,” added Beth Keeton, Owner and President of Elephant House PR. “Our vision and values align perfectly, and we’re eager to help them dominate as the go-to for dip lovers everywhere.”

The partnership comes at an ideal time as ¡Yo Quiero! sets its sights on expanding its dip offerings and solidifying its market position as a one-stop-shop for fresh, delicious dips. The collaboration with Elephant House PR marks a significant step in building consumer awareness and increasing ¡Yo Quiero!’s impact through targeted media efforts.

For more information about ¡Yo Quiero! Brands’ unique dip offerings, contact Jay Alley at jalley@freshinnovationsllc.com.