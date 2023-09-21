Mission Produce Hosts its 11th Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries, today announced that its 11th annual philanthropic golf tournament raised $135,000 gross proceeds for The Mission Foundation, which supports causes involving children, families, and agriculture education.

Over 180 players contributed to the fundraiser, comprising more than 45 competing teams in the 3-course, 27-hole tournament at the Moorpark Country Club in Moorpark, Calif.

“The fun tradition of our annual golf tournament brings our Mission Produce family and partners together around a good cause to extend the reach of our community giving,” said Steve Barnard, Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to use our position to give back to our surrounding communities through The Mission Foundation, I thank everyone involved for their support and appreciate their generosity in our mission to spread a positive impact. This year alone, we’ve been able to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme, the Make-A-Wish® Central Coast and Southern Central Valley, Casa Pacifica, Interface Children & Family Services, and many others.”

This year, the tournament winners include:

1st Place – Sunbelt Rentals

2nd Place – Citikold Peru

3rd Place – Hishmeh Enterprises

To learn more about Mission Produce’s community investment and The Mission Foundation, visit www.missionproduce.com/our-community.