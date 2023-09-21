Nichols Farms Appoints Joseph Wodyka as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

HANFORD, CA — Nichols Farms announced today that Joseph Wodyka, respected veteran in the CPG and beverage industries, has joined the team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Joe comes to Nichols Farms with more than two decades as a sales and marketing leader from Wonderful Pistachios and Almonds and—most recently—GT’s Living Foods.

“We are very fortunate to have Joe lead the charge for our growing teams,” said President & COO Jared Lorraine, “and I personally am excited to see how his experience and leadership will help propel us in this next chapter.”

The company has emphasized their farm-to-table story and product innovation over the past few years, which led to a rebranding initiative and a significant expansion in their portfolio of products. Most recently, they launched a line of both no-shell and inshell organic, bold flavors— the first complete program of its kind.

“I look forward to making an impact on such a reputable, family-oriented, and successful business,” said Wodyka. “By partnering with new and existing customers as well as furthering the story of our brand, the company will continue to grow and flourish.”

Nichols Farms is a fourth-generation farming family located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. They offer non-GMO, California-grown, and organic CCOF pistachios in a wide range of pack sizes and product lines, including inshell, no-shell, and an almond-pistachio Mix.

The family’s story and additional information are available at www.nicholsfarms.com