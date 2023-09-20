High Liner Foods Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer

LUNENBURG, NS – High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) (“High Liner Foods” or the “Company“) announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Paul Jewer to serve as the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company while the Board of Directors completes a comprehensive internal and external search for a President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jewer has served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since February 2014, and will continue to oversee this function. He has more than 20 years’ experience in food companies and is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA).

“Paul’s extensive experience and proven track record of leadership with High Liner Foods will provide stability and continuity for the organization as we continue to work through the transition process,'” commented Robert Pace, Chair of the Board of Directors. “The Board of Directors determined that it was in the best interests of the Company to put in place interim executive management that can serve as long as needed, and we are fully confident in Paul’s ability to lead the organization during this important chapter in the Company’s history.”

“I am humbled and honoured to serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of this incredible organization,” said Paul Jewer Interim CEO High Liner Foods. “I look forward, in this interim period, to working with our great leadership group to build upon the solid foundation and momentum we have in place.”

This appointment follows the previously announced resignation of Rod Hepponstall as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, which was to be effective on or before January 2, 2024. As a result of this appointment, Mr. Hepponstall has left the Company as of today.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods’ retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to investor@highlinerfoods.com.

Forward Looking Information

This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the conditional tense, the words “may”, “should”, “estimate”, “will”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “goal”, “remain” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or variations of them or words and expressions of similar nature. Specific forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to expectations with respect to the timing of the search for a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. We include in publicly available documents filed from time to time with securities commissions and The Toronto Stock Exchange, a discussion of the risk factors that can cause anticipated outcomes to differ from actual outcomes. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.