Nichols Farms Brings On Jared Lorraine as President & COO

HANFORD, CA — Nichols Farms announced today that Jared Lorraine, long-time veteran in the produce and beverage industries, has joined the team as President and COO. Lorraine comes to Nichols Farms with more than two decades of experience in supply chain management, operations, and continuous improvement from Pepsico and—most recently—Wonderful Citrus.

“I am so proud of how far Nichols Farms has come in the past 60 years,” said owner Chuck Nichols, “and I’m even more excited to see how Jared’s experience and leadership will help propel us in this next chapter.”

Lorraine will succeed David Dever, who retired earlier this year. “Dave leaves Nichols Farms well-positioned for sustainable growth,” Nichols added. “We owe Dave a lot of gratitude for his dedication.”

The company has emphasized their farm-to-table story and product innovation over the past few years, which led to a rebranding initiative and a significant expansion in their portfolio of products. Most recently, they launched a line of bold flavors in single-serve no-shell pistachios. They have also expanded their exclusive Organic product line.

“I am thrilled to join such a reputable, family-oriented, and successful business,” said Lorraine. “Beyond its outstanding products, the company’s belief in empowering employees at every level and treating customers as partners makes it stand out as a special opportunity. I cannot wait to tackle the challenges that lie ahead.”

Nichols Farms is a fourth-generation family farm located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. They offer non-GMO, California-grown pistachios in a wide range of pack sizes and product lines, including Inshell, No-Shell, and an Almond-Pistachio Mix.

The family’s story and additional information are available at www.nicholsfarms.com .