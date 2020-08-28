Mission Produce names Stephen Fink as Vice President of North American Sales

Oxnard, CA – Mission Produce (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world’s most advanced avocado network, today announced the promotion of Stephen Fink to Vice President of North American Sales. Fink’s new executive responsibilities include overseeing retail, foodservice, and wholesale sales strategies throughout North America. He will also manage a professional sales team plus support staff and provide top-level leadership to maximize business results.

“Stephen is a trusted strategist, confident leader, and keen industry expert,” said Ross Wileman, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Mission recognizes employees for their leadership and dedication and this promotion reflects that. Stephen has made invaluable contributions to our domestic sales division, and his background and skills will help further build our retail, foodservice, and wholesale businesses.”

“I’m excited to assume this opportunity during a pivotal stage of category growth in the United States and beyond,” said Stephen Fink, Vice President of North American Sales. “We have a strong sales team, and I am looking forward to reinforcing Mission’s commitment to servicing customers and maintaining a market lead position.”

Fink joined Mission in 2012 and quickly rose to positions of increasing responsibility. In his tenure at the Company, he has held management roles in inventory and sales and most recently served as the Sr.

Director of Sales.

About Mission Produce, Inc.: Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network. For more than 35 years, Mission Produce has been recognized as the leader in the worldwide avocado business, sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa. Mission’s global distribution network includes eleven forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 12,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. Mission is the largest global supplier of the World’s Finest Avocados, for more information please visit worldsfinestavocados.com.