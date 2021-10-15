Monterey Mushrooms Awards 94 Academic Scholarships to Employees’ Children

WATSONVILLE, CA | Monterey Mushrooms presented 94 children of its employees with $254,678 in scholarship awards for the 2021-22 academic year.

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Monterey Mushrooms is taking the company’s purpose, “Enhancing People’s Lives” to new levels. The scholarship program is one example. For the past 30 years, dependent children of full-time employees have been eligible to apply for a scholarship up to $3,000 and for up to four years.

The scholarship program was renamed the Carl Victor Fields Scholarship Program in 2004 to honor the company’s past vice president of marketing who was passionate about the importance of young people achieving their potential. Since its inception, 2,387 grants have been awarded for a total of more than $3.4 million.

Scholarships are awarded to students who pursue higher education degrees at accredited colleges, universities, and vocation/technical schools. To apply, the student shares their educational background, academic goals and aspirations, school activities, work experience, and personal achievements.

This commitment and support to giving the next generation of decision-makers the tools they need to be successful in society and the workplace is appreciated by the recipients.

Ana Mejia, a four-time scholarship recipient, and a current employee said, “The scholarship helped me gain my career and educational goals by reducing the cost burden.” Mejia’s parents have been Monterey Mushrooms employees for more than 25 years. “Monterey Mushrooms feels like home,” Mejia said. She earned a degree of science in business administration with a major in accounting from Tennessee Tech University.

Berenice Campos, another scholarship recipient, said, “ The MMI Scholarship has allowed me to continue my studies all four years. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and it is another symbol of my parents’ contribution towards my future.”

CEO Shah Kazemi said, “For 29 years we have been honored and privileged to be able to support these dedicated young people in their educational pursuits. The feedback and thanks we get from the students and their parents is gratifying and we look forward to watching these excellent young people succeed in the future.”

For more information about the company visit www.montereymushrooms.com.

About Monterey Mushrooms:

Monterey Mushrooms® has nine farms strategically located across North America. We provide all major US cities with fresh, locally-grown mushrooms year-round. Monterey Mushrooms has been enhancing people’s lives for 50 years.