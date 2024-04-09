Morning Kiss Organic Celebrates Arrival of Imported Organic Pear Season

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic is excited to announce the arrival of imported organic pears, marking the beginning of a promising season ahead. Featuring sought-after varieties like Packham, D’Anjou, and Bartlett, the import season extends from March through June, ensuring a diverse selection for consumers. Morning Kiss Organic collaborates with trusted growers in Argentina, California, and Washington to deliver premium quality organic pears to the market.



Available in both full-size and half-size cartons, Morning Kiss Organic offers retailers the option of including an organic band around each piece of fruit, ensuring seamless identification at checkout and maximizing organic sales. Additionally, the company introduces a convenient 2lb bag option, available in 12/2lb or 18/2lb packaging configurations.



Nelly Czajkowski of Morning Kiss Organic expresses enthusiasm, stating, “Pears hold universal appeal, and we are delighted to provide our retail partners with ample supply through our partnerships with organic growers. This season presents numerous promotional opportunities for our valued partners.”



Renowned for their versatility, pears serve as ideal additions to lunchboxes, salads, and desserts. Recognized for their nutritional benefits, ripe pears offer a rich source of fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. According to recent market research, consumers are increasingly choosing organic pears over conventional options due to their perceived health benefits and environmental consciousness.



To ensure maximum freshness, Morning Kiss Organic packs pears fresh to order. The company is committed not only to providing top-quality produce but also to social responsibility. Morning Kiss partners exclusively with suppliers who adhere to the highest standards of social compliance, ensuring fair treatment of workers and sustainable agricultural practices.



Morning Kiss Organic employs just-in-time inventory management practices, minimizing product spoilage at retail and safeguarding the retailer’s profitability. This streamlined approach reflects the company’s commitment to operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.



About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.



