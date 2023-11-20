Morning Kiss Organic Debuts Two Exciting New Products at New York Produce Show

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic will debut two exciting new products at the New York Produce Show December 6th, exhibiting at booth #521. The new products include four varieties of organic apples, as well as the Tasty Trio bag, a 2lb grouping of fruit and citrus. Both items are packed in convenient resealable pouch bags.

The organic apple varieties include Galas, Granny Smiths, Fujis, and Honeycrisps, all sold in 2lb bags. This year-round program is made possible by partnering with premier growers in Washington, Chile, and Argentina. Program and promotional pricing opportunities are available.

The Tasty Trio 2lb bag includes a mixed bag of oranges, green pears, and red apples. This bag is available as both organic and conventional produce, and varieties change with the season, always offering the best value in terms of quality & pricing. The Tasty Trio bag is perfect for families – small fruit sizes and a variety of choices in each bag means everyone gets what they want.

“We are thrilled to add these products to our lineup and expand our offerings of both organic and conventional fruit,” says Nelly Czajkowski of DiSilva Fruit. “We designed these products with families in mind – small fruit, resealable bags and attractive pricing! Feeding your family healthy food shouldn’t break the bank. We’re looking forward to introducing these items to our customers in person at the New York Produce Show!”

Both of these new items feature the opportunity for retailers to create private label or controlled label programs, and marketing and merchandising support is available. Morning Kiss Organic is focused on building partnerships with farmers and customers to increase organic sales for all.

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic banner for DiSilva Fruit, Gold Bell and Arrowfarms. Morning Kiss Organic embraces a “Return to Value” ethos that includes lower costs, operational efficiency, reducing food waste, and managing demand. By focusing on private brands and private label opportunities over highly marketed national brands, we can help our partners lower costs. Utilizing just-in-time deliveries allows Morning Kiss Organic to operate efficiently, maintaining freshness and optimizing the supply chain. By meeting consumer trends with smaller pack sizes, food waste can be reduced. Morning Kiss Organic and its parent companies aim to manage demand anticipating and buffering for disruptions within the supply chain and market volatility.

About DiSilva, Gold Bell & Arrowfarms

A trusted leader in the produce company for over 50 years, Arrowfarms has state of the art production facilities located within the heart of New England’s major food hub. These facilities are used for packaging all varieties of potatoes, onions, citrus, and various other commodities. When a customer or vendor develops a relationship with an Arrowfarms company, they receive the best of what the produce industry has to offer. The company is comprised of dynamic companies, Arrowfarms, Gold Bell Inc., DiSilva Fruit, and Morning Kiss Organic.