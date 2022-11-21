PRODUCE BUSINESS to Sponsor New Industry Insights Stage at New York Produce Show

For the first time in its history, The New York Produce Show and Conference will have two educational platforms on the show floor for attendees to immerse themselves in education. In addition to hosting world-renowned educators from the nation’s leading Agricultural Institutions on it Educational Micro-session Stage — rebranded as Market Research Stage — the event will host panels of industry experts on its new Industry Insights Stage.

New this year, PRODUCE BUSINESS magazine, the only industry publication devoted exclusively to the needs of produce buyers at retail, foodservice and wholesale, carries its theme of INCREASING CONSUMPTION – LET’S WORK TOGETHER as sponsor of the Industry Insights Stage at the Jacob Javits Center, on December 1st.

The schedule of the Industry Insights Stage is the following:

11:00 am: Wholesaler Contributions to Increase Produce Consumption

Savvy wholesalers are taking part in retail store merchandising, extending their behind-the-scenes expertise. These forward-thinking panelists were chosen specifically because they offer these services. Learn how wholesalers are breaking new ground in teaching and partnering with retailers on ways to merchandise to increase produce sales and boost consumption.

Gain generations-strong insights and perspective during this dynamic panel discussion in our bid to increase produce consumption.

Panelists include:

Stefanie Katzman, Executive Vice President, S. Katzman Produce
Wayne Hendrickson, Director of Sales, Four Seasons
Mario Masellis, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Catania Worldwide
Carlos Rodriguez, Director of Sales, Tropical Fruit, Procacci Brothers

, Executive Vice President, S. Katzman Produce

Moderator: Alan Siger, Chairman, Siger Group LLC

12:00 pm: Food Banks: More Than Donating Produce

Long before the COVID-19 crisis and inflationary pressures intensified the urgency, the industry has been magnanimous, resolute, and resourceful to get fresh produce to families in need.

In the words of Food Bank for New York City, “Hunger is a complex problem that won’t be solved without being willing to re-examine business as usual. Solutions must be innovative, scalable, daring, and dynamic…”

One overwhelming challenge persists: To change eating behaviors long-term, and to understand what strategies work because of the myriad variables involved. There are obstacles in accurately assessing program impacts, and directly linking causes and effects. In addition, discrepancies ensue between what consumers say and do, and bridging anecdotal stories to statistically meaningful, fact-based results.

From securing supply chain logistics to building dedicated retail and foodservice partnerships, these panel participants are trailblazing remarkable solutions to further this mission.

Panelists include:

Leslie Gordon, President and CEO, Food Bank For New York City
Michael Pomeroy, MPH, Vice President of Operations, Brighter Bites
Shreela Sharma, PhD, Co-Founder, Brighter Bites
Jennifer McLean, Chief Operating Officer, City Harvest

, President and CEO, Food Bank For New York City

Moderator: Tim York, CEO, California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA)

1:00 pm: Supply Chain Synergies: Partnerships to Drive Retail Sales and Repeat Consumption

A full throttle, industry-wide approach is critical to driving produce sales and ultimately increasing produce consumption. Retailers play a critical role in the synergistic supply chain, as a primary consumer-facing point in galvanizing a diverse consumer-base to purchase and eat more produce long-term.

Join this innovative panel, with leading U.S. retail chain executives, as they share their strategies to lift fresh produce sales, from product assortment through marketing, cross-merchandising and promotion.

There will be an opportunity to check in on the state of supply chain disruptions, how consumer behavior has changed due to COVID and how this can be used to boost produce sales in the future; intertwined with broader topics such as sustainability and innovation.

Panelists include:

Jeff Cady, Director of Produce and Floral, Tops Markets
Annette Maggi, MS, RD, LD, FAND, Produce For Better Health Foundation (PBH) Retail Specialist
Tony Mirack, Director of Operations, Produce, McAffrey's Markets
Vic Savanello, Vice President of Produce & Floral, Spartan Nash

, Director of Produce and Floral, Tops Markets

Moderator: Ed McLaughlin, Professor, Cornell University

2:00 pm: Activating Foodservice to Fruit and Vegetable Consumption

As the foodservice industry moves forward following pandemic lows and through inflationary highs, leaders have overcome adversity through reinvention and ingenuity, forging opportunities to integrate and elevate the use of produce on the plate.

Join the discussion with a stellar panel of top foodservice operators/distributors capitalizing on the increased health consciousness of Americans and other lifestyle trends to build the menu focus on fresh produce and to, overall, boost the use of fresh produce in the foodservice channel.

Panelists include:

, Purchasing Manager, True Food Kitchen , Vice President of Produce, Sysco , Vice President, Category Development, Foodbuy USA



Moderator: Amy Myrdal Miller, MS, RD, FAND, Founder and President, Farmer’s Daughter Consulting

3:00 pm: Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Solutions to Increasing Produce Consumption

Controlled Environmental Agriculture (CEA) solutions run the gamut — encompassing a variety of systems that take a technology-based approach to farming, from simple shade structures through greenhouses to vertical farms.

How do groundbreaking CEA growing platforms resonate with consumers, and how can this all be scalable and marketable to boost produce consumption?

All over the world there has been a focus on indoor agriculture. Billions and billions of dollars, Euros, Pounds, Yen, and other currencies have poured into these projects, with a bevy of major retail partnerships driving it forward. How are supermarkets promoting these hyper local growing operations, from consumer facing product branding on retail shelves, to actual CEA systems growing in-store and atop supermarket roofs. What strategies are most effective?

Join this panel of CEA advocates on a mission to create the next frontier in feeding the world and building a more sustainable, healthier future.

Panelists include:

Mark Oshima, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, AeroFarms

Katie Seawell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bowery Farming

Jodi Genshaft, Vice President of Marketing, Gotham Greens

Rakan Ammouri, Senior Director of Business Development, Square Roots

Tamara Muruetagoiena, Director of Sustainability, International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

, Director of Sustainability, International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

Moderator: Ed McLaughlin, Professor, Cornell University

4:00 pm: The Hidden Gems to Lowering Stress and Anxiety Within A Family Business

Business owners are constantly forced to juggle new challenges in technology, the industry, infrastructure, and even their team. The pressure alone can drive even the strongest leaders toward the brink of destruction. They barely have time to breathe, let alone stop and focus on their next move.

Leaders and their families shouldn’t have to sacrifice their mental, emotional, and physical well-being to be successful. What makes some successful leaders more effective with lower stress and anxiety levels? Resilience.

Join industry veteran-turned-leadership coach Phil Brooks to discover the scientific power of having a resilient mindset and learn simple practices to lower the stress and anxiety within you, your family, and your employees.

Phillip Brooks, Consultant, Fresh Potential