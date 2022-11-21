Seafood Nutrition Partnership Statement on GAO Seafood in Schools Report

The US Government Accountability Office released a report, GAO-23-105179, “National School Lunch Program: USDA Could Enhance Assistance to States and Schools in Providing Seafood to Students.”

Seafood Nutrition Partnership President Linda Cornish was interviewed by the GAO as part of the audit for this report on the National School Lunch Program.

Report Findings:

Dietary guidelines say school-age children should eat 4-10 oz. of seafood per week.

USDA purchased for the National School Lunch program is about 3 oz. of seafood per student per year in FYs 2014-19.

Seafood made up just 1-2% of all animal proteins that USDA purchased for the program (about 3 oz. per student per year) in FYs 2014-19.

Intrafish Article: Watchdog report on federal food purchasing shows US students eating three fish sticks per year, but 43 chicken drumsticks

