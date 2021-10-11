Morning Kiss Organic Introduces New Sustainable Packaging

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic and parent company Arrowfarms are committed to finding sustainable packaging options and reducing the amount of plastic that sits in landfills. The companies are thrilled to announce that several offerings in their produce line will now be available in new Bio-Able packaging starting in September.

“Sustainability is a priority at Morning Kiss Organic, and we are excited to move our packaging in a sustainable direction,” says Nelly Czajkowski of Morning Kiss Organic. “This new packaging truly enables the consumer to make eco-conscious choices as the packaging can be easily recycled at home.”

Bio-Able packaging is 100% recyclable and degradable. While traditional plastics can take over 200 years to break down, this material fully breaks down within 4 years and bio-assimilates in both terrestrial and marine environments. The packaging contains no additives – a patent pending manufacturing process allows the molecular structure of the plastic to shift from hydrophobic to hydrophilic two years after production. Morning Kiss Organic citrus, potatoes and onions are the first products in the line to utilize Bio-Able packaging. Private label opportunities are available.

“This is just the first step in increasing our sustainable packaging options,” says Czajkowski. “We’re looking forward to working with our new and existing retail customers to offer solutions that meet consumer demand for produce packaged in a way they can feel good about.”

Morning Kiss Organic specializes in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for both the retailer and the end consumer. Providing organic produce in a range of customizable formats reduces waste, provides economical options and ensures a faster turn for the retailer. Morning Kiss Organic works with East Coast farmers whenever possible so their products are subject to less freight – good for the environment and pricing.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.