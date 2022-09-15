Morning Kiss Organic Offering Five Varieties of Organic Squash

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic is ready to ship organic squash. While squash is offered year round, this vegetable is popular during the late summer and fall harvest season. Varieties offered will include butternut, acorn, spaghetti, buttercup, and delicata.



Working with suppliers on the east coast including New England farms, Morning Kiss expects an excellent crop. Squash is rich in fiber and water, making it an excellent choice for hydration and gut health. They are also high in antioxidants and rich in minerals and vitamins such as A, C, and B. Squash is a versatile vegetable, making an excellent side or even a main course for plant-based meals. Popular serving methods include roasted or cut into noodles.



“Squash varieties like butternut, acorn, and spaghetti are quintessential to late summer and fall dining, and we are thrilled to offer consumers an organic option,” says Mike Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic.



As with all of its offerings, Morning Kiss Organic employs just-in-time inventory management, reducing loss to product spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.