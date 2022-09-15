Indoor Farming Leader Square Roots Expands Distribution with Meijer in Midwest

Fresh greens grown at Square Roots’ largest farm now sold at Meijer-branded stores in four states

Kenosha, WI — Square Roots, the technology leader in indoor farming, announced today that it now sells its fresh, long-lasting produce in Meijer’s branded stores in four Midwestern states, meeting the increasing consumer demand for local food that is delicious, nutritious, and responsibly farmed.

Delicious, high-quality greens will be sold at Meijer-branded stores in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. The produce is grown and harvested locally at Square Roots’ Kenosha farm, the company’s largest indoor farm built to date.

“Our new farm in Kenosha delivers delicious, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Meijer and other local retailers in the Midwest, all year round, and often within hours of being harvested,” said Chad Hague, VP of Sales at Square Roots. “We’re thrilled that Meijer shoppers will get to enjoy our locally harvested greens that stay fresh for weeks.”

All Square Roots produce has extended 14 day shelf life, is always pesticide free and non-GMO, and is 100% traceable to allow consumers to see the complete journey Square Roots produce takes from seed to shelf.

Square Roots grows a wide variety of fresh greens, including herbs like Basil, Dill, Parsley, and Cilantro; microgreens; and salad mixes. Square Roots is addressing the $37.3 billion total packaged produce category at retail[1].

The Square Roots Kenosha farm was deployed using Square Roots’ modular, smart-farm technology platform. To manage the farm, Square Roots uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to constantly monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs.

About Square Roots

Square Roots is the technology leader in indoor farming with a mission to responsibly bring its locally grown food to people in cities around the world, all year round. Square Roots is seing new standards for transparency and responsibility, while training a new generation of leaders in agriculture to create a more sustainable food system. Founded by serial entrepreneurs, Kimbal Musk and Tobias Peggs, its range of fresh produce is available in approximately 350 retail locations around the country, including Meijer, Whole Foods Market,

SpartanNash corporate stores, Fresh Thyme Market, Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Fresh

Direct, Getir, and Gordon Food Service Stores. Square Roots’ strategic partnership with Gordon Food Service reinforces a larger shared ambition to build commercial-scale, climate-controlled indoor farms together across the continent – enabling local food at a global scale, year round. For more information, please visit www.squarerootsgrow.com.

[1] Total Produce in MULO (Latest 52-Week Period Ending 6/12/22)