MountainKing Introduces Marketing Support Program for Gourmet Butter Reds

HOUSTON, TX – As shoppers look to prepare lighter and healthier springtime dishes, MountainKing is rolling out new marketing support for its Butter Reds, one of the company’s most versatile gourmet varieties offering the cooking qualities of a red potato with the flavor of a gold.

Marketing support for MountainKing’s oval-shaped Butter Reds, fresh-packed in 3#, 5# and 10# poly bags, include eye-catching displays, point-of-sale display bins and posters, trial coupons, in-store demos and quarter-pallet display boxes. Social media content also has been developed to call attention to the fat-free, cholesterol-free variety ideal for salads, baking and grilling.

“The Butter Reds are particularly popular with younger, health-conscious shoppers,” says Andreas Trettin, director of marketing for MountainKing. “Plus they perform very well when promoted with our regular reds.”

He adds grocers achieve an average net increase of 18 percent sales growth in Butter Reds when they are promoted with 5 lb. bags of MountainKing’s regular reds.

Originally from the Netherlands, the all-natural variety from the high plains of Colorado’s San Luis Valley relies on Beta-Carotene for its intense yellow flesh. The Butter Reds, Trettin adds, are high in Vitamin C, an excellent source of potassium, Vitamin B6 and dietary fiber. Plus, their buttery flavor requires fewer toppings. The waxy, dense texture of the Butter Reds allows them to hold up to higher cooking temperatures of baking or grilling while presenting the creamy flavor of a gold.

“Feedback from consumers continues to be overwhelming positive,” Trettin says. “We’ve also heard from several restaurant chefs who love the product.”

MountainKing Potatoes is one of the world’s largest growers of high-flavor potato varieties.