Multiple Organizations Recall Fresh Products Containing Jif Peanut Butter Due to Health Risk

SPRING, TX – Country Fresh is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif® peanut butter subject to a previously announced voluntary recall initiated by J. M. Smucker Co. The pre-packaged peanut butter components may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume the products and to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing recalled peanut butter were distributed in various retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The products are in a clear, square, or round plastic package, marked with “best by” date printed on the label.

(Miami, FL) – J.M. Smucker Co.’s voluntary recall of select Jif products in the United States has prompted Fresh Del Monte to voluntarily recall fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif peanut butter dip due to the potential presence of Salmonella contamination. In response and out of an abundance of caution, Fresh Del Monte is recalling the following products, which were sold to retailers nationwide: Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 ounce) Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 ounce), Apples and Peanut Butter (6 ounce, and 5.5 ounce), and Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup.

Garden Cut, LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana, is recalling Garden Cut products containing 0.750z JifPeanut Butter Cup due to supplier notification of a possible Salmonella contamination (products are listed below).

BOISE, Idaho – Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with its supplier The J. M. Smucker Co., has voluntarily recalled 11 store-prepared items due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.

The store-prepared items were available for purchase at the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King’s and Balducci’s.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc, of Portland, Oregon is initiating a voluntary recall of perishable Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G containing the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz. cups due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have 9-days shelf life and were distributed in Oregon and Washington to retailers and supermarkets from 02/19/2022 through 05/23/2022. A list of recalled products and affected Use By Dates range is listed in the table below.