Mushroom Council Announces Planned Transition of President Bart Minor

LEE’S SUMMIT, MISSOURI – The Mushroom Council is announcing the planned transition of Bart Minor, President. Minor has led the Mushroom Council for 26 years.

“We are grateful to Bart for his dedication and commitment to the industry. He has made significant contributions to creating high demand for fresh mushrooms,” said Michael Stephan, Board Chair.

The Council is conducting a nationwide search for Minor’s successor. The Council plans to complete this transition no later than December 1, 2024. The search committee will post a job overview on the Council’s website: www.mushroomcouncil.org. Interested candidates should email a resume and cover letter illustrating career history and qualifications to careers@mushroomcouncil.org.

The responsibilities of the role include developing and overseeing the strategic communication, research, marketing, and promotion programs designed to help bring profitable returns to U.S. mushroom farms and importers by increasing awareness and consumption of fresh mushrooms.

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers or importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain, and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve.

For more information about Mushroom Council, please visit the organization’s trade site, www.mushroomcouncil.org, or consumer site, www.mushroomcouncil.com.