Four Star Fruit Elevates the Table Grape Experience with Acquisition of Columbine Vineyards’ Holiday Grape Program

Four Star Fruit, Inc. Produce May 9, 2024

Delano, California — The premium table grape category continues to experience dynamic changes as demand for its top-tier varieties and programs remains at the top of retailers’ minds across the globe. In response, Four Star Fruit, a leading grower of organic and conventional table grapes, solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the industry with the recent acquisition from Agriculture Capital of Columbine Vineyards’ Holiday® grape program. 

“We are excited to bring our valued retail partners the Holiday® grape program with deep industry roots and customer satisfaction,” said Jack Campbell, President of Four Star Fruit. “This acquisition makes us the exclusive marketer for the Holiday® variety, continuing our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and flavor diversity to meet growing consumer demand.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, Four Star Fruit has exclusive rights to all brands, trademarks, and DNA associated with the Holiday® variety. Recognized for its exceptional sweetness and distinctive late-season profile, the Holiday® variety is highly sought-after and easily recognized by consumers nationwide. 

For more information about Four Star Fruit, please visit their website at www.fourstarfruit.com

About Four Star Fruit, Inc.

Four Star Fruit has been in table grape production as a grower-shipper since 1987. The company is family-owned and operated for three generations by the Campbell family. Four Star produces remarkable premium conventional and organic grapes, including the trademarked Pristine® variety. Their fields are located throughout the San Joaquin and Coachella Valleys and internationally in Peru, Chile, and Mexico. Their top-of-the-line facility allows for innovation and flexibility in packaging. Four Star farms thousands of acres of grapes annually while carefully ensuring each bunch’s quality from planting to harvest, packing to shipping.

