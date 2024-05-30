Natalie’s Juice Company Names Bethany Baker as Company’s New Wellness Director

Baker Will Execute on CEO’s Goal to Prioritize Employee Well-being and Promote a Digitally Balanced Workplace

Fort Pierce, FL – Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Bethany Baker as the authentic juice company’s new Wellness Director. This strategic hire underscores Natalie’s commitment to prioritizing employee well-being, especially in fostering a healthy relationship with technology in the workplace. The company’s pioneering efforts were recently recognized with a Digitally Balanced Workplace certification from the Digital Wellness Institute and Fast Company.

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Marygrace Sexton, Natalie’s has long championed digital well-being in the workplace. Sexton, a fervent advocate for balanced digital engagement, previously founded a non-profit dedicated to providing productive off-grid experiences for young people. Her passion for promoting a healthy relationship with technology extends beyond the office, driven by her observations of the impact of digital encroachment on the lives of those around her.

“We believe that a balanced approach to technology is crucial for the overall well-being of our team,” said Marygrace Sexton, who founded Natalie’s over 30 years ago. “Bethany Baker’s appointment as Wellness Director is a significant step forward in our mission to create a healthier work culture in this digital age.”

Baker brings a unique and diverse background to Natalie’s. With experience in the non-profit world as well as marketing, she is dedicated to connecting people and creating spaces for meaningful engagement. Bethany has a Master’s Degree in Strategic Leadership, as well as her Digital Wellness Certification. Her multifaceted expertise aligns perfectly with the company’s vision for a wholistic wellness program.

“I am thrilled to join Natalie’s Juice Company and help execute Marygrace Sexton’s inspiring vision,” said Baker. “I look forward to supporting our team in achieving a balanced and fulfilling lives both in and outside of the workplace.”

Key features of the Natalie’s Digital Wellness program include:

All team members are provided with an annual subscription to Headspace, a popular meditation and mindfulness app. This initiative encourages employees to prioritize their mental well-being, reduce stress, and improve focus through guided meditation sessions. On-Site Group Fitness Training: Starting in June, Natalie’s will offer group fitness training sessions on-site twice a week. Whether employees aim to improve strength, flexibility, or overall wellness, the sessions, led by a professional trainer, will support them on their journey to better health.

Starting in June, Natalie’s will offer group fitness training sessions on-site twice a week. Whether employees aim to improve strength, flexibility, or overall wellness, the sessions, led by a professional trainer, will support them on their journey to better health. Quarterly One-on-One Check-Ins: Baker will conduct quarterly one-on-one check-ins with employees to discuss workload, digital overload, stress levels, and overall well-being. These check-ins provide a dedicated space for employees to share feedback, ask questions, and receive personalized support.

Natalie’s is committed to continuing its mission of championing digital wellness and serving as a role model for organizations seeking to create healthier work cultures. The company’s initiatives reflect a proactive approach to employee well-being, ensuring that team members thrive both professionally and personally.

