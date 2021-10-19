National Potato Council Announces New Event: The NPC Washington Summit

WASHINGTON – U.S. potato growers and industry partners from around the country are invited to the nation’s capital for the new NPC Washington Summit, Feb. 28-March 3, 2022, to help fulfill the National Potato Council’s mission of “Standing Up for Potatoes on Capitol Hill.” The event combines the organization’s Annual Meeting, previously held in January at Potato Expo, and the industry’s grassroots lobbying event, the Potato D.C. Fly-In, held around the beginning of March each year.

“Last year in response to the pandemic, we virtually combined the Annual Meeting and Potato D.C. Fly-In in order to deliver a more effective and impactful event,” said NPC 2021 President Dominic LaJoie. “The results of the combination were so positive that we are making this change permanent for our in-person meetings, starting in March 2022. A broader singular meeting will welcome in more grower leaders and industry supporters who are interested in discussing, defining, and advocating for their businesses and protecting their ability to farm. In 2022, we are excited to continue that momentum for this great industry and serve as the voice of the nation’s potato growers on Capitol Hill.”

NPC’s annual Washington Summit provides a forum for potato industry members to hear from the nation’s top political and policy experts, elect and welcome NPC’s officers and grower leaders, and meet with members of Congress representing potato-growing states and districts.

During the 2022 event, attendees will advocate for issues such as keeping potatoes in federal nutrition programs, promoting free and fair-trade agreements, and protecting tax policies that support the long-term health of family-owned farming operations.

Event dates:

February 28 – March 3, 2022

Washington Marriott at Metro Center

775 12th St NW

Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit nationalpotatocouncil.org/npc-washington-summit.

The National Potato Council represents the interests of U.S. potato growers on federal legislative, regulatory, environmental and trade issues. The value of U.S. potato production is over $4.5 billion annually and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs both directly and indirectly.