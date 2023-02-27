National Watermelon Promotion Board’s Research Program Bears Fruit

Winter Springs, FL – National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) recently partnered with Nutrition Impact LLC on a research project to “determine intake of watermelon and assess association with diet quality, energy and nutrient intake, and physiological parameters in children and adults.” A National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) Analysis, the study was recently published in Nutrients and found that total diet quality was higher in watermelon consumers as compared to non-consumers1.

Also according to the study1, children and adult watermelon consumers had greater than 5% higher intake of dietary fiber, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin A as well as more than 5% lower intake of added sugars and total saturated fatty acids as well as higher intake of lycopene and other carotenoids. This study suggests watermelon can increase nutrient intake as well as diet quality in both children and adult Americans. Further details hope to be presented later this year at a nutrition research focused conference.

This is just one of several studies that has launched in recent years refining the NWPB Nutrition

Research Program. Last year’s project concluded that Scientific Literature Confirms Watermelon’s Health Potential. The Board knows that more research specific to watermelon’s health benefits is needed to support watermelon consumption and help to educate consumers. In fact, part of the Board’s strategic plan is continued focus on watermelon’s nutrient research, health trends and Board impact.

“Researching the nutritional benefits of watermelon is essential for the watermelon industry and consumers alike,” said Megan McKenna, Senior Director of Marketing and Foodservice. “By understanding the nutritional value of watermelon, we can ensure we are supporting the industry by effectively communicating those benefits while also helping consumers make informed decisions about their health and nutrition.”

Looking forward to upcoming potential projects, the Board is looking to fund watermelon rind nutrient profiling in order to be included in the USDA FoodData Central database. For more information about the Research program at NWPB, contact Megan McKenna at mmckenna@watermelon.org.

About National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 800 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

A serving of nutrient-dense watermelon provides an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was nearly 16 pounds in 2021. Watermelon consumption in the United States was nearly 5.6 billion pounds in 2021. The United States exported an additional 375 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.

References

1Fulgoni, K.; Fulgoni, V.L., III Watermelon Intake Is Associated with Increased Nutrient Intake and Higher Diet Quality in Adults and Children, NHANES 2003–2018. Nutrients 2022, 14, 4883