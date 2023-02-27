CEA Alliance Announces Expanded Board of Directors, New Members

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) has announced new Directors elected to serve on its expanded Board of Directors. Members of the Board of Directors include:

Newly Elected Directors:

Steve Campione, Chief Financial Officer, Bright Farms

Brian Cook, President, Local Bounti

Monica Noble, Director – Quality & Safety, 80 Acres

David Nothmann, Chief Operating Officer, Unfold

John Perkins, Chief Financial Officer, Upward Farms

Continuing Directors:

Dinesh Babu, Vice President of Food Safety and Compliance, Revol Greens

Tim Cunniff, Co-Founder, Executive Vice President of Sales, Little Leaf Farms

Dan Malech, Senior Vice President, Strategy & General Counsel, Plenty

Marc Oshima, Chief Marketing Officer, Co-Founder, AeroFarms

Katie Seawell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bowery

Officers of the Alliance include Marc Oshima, Chair; Katie Seawell, Vice Chair; and Tim Cunniff, Treasurer.

“I want to thank these industry leaders for stepping up to serve our membership on the Alliance’s Board of Directors,” said its Executive Director Tom Stenzel. “As companies see the value of our collective efforts, our membership continues to grow among both greenhouse and indoor vertical farms, their suppliers and business partners, and their customers. A special welcome to our newest members ARCO/Murray and IFCO Systems.”

The CEA Alliance will have a major presence at Indoor-Ag-Con February 27-28 in Las Vegas, and is sponsoring the opening night reception on the expo floor.

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) is a membership trade association representing and serving vertical farms and greenhouse producers growing fruits and vegetables in a highly controlled indoor production environment. Controlled environment growers employ a variety of agricultural production methods and technology to create optimal growing conditions with rigorous environmental controls. Growers utilize innovative technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, and soil-based systems to grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. For more information, please contact Tom Stenzel, Executive Director, at Tom@CEAAlliance.com.