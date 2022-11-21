Natural Delights Brings Big Date Energy to New York Produce Show

Yuma, Ariz. – The Bard Valley Natural Delights team is not only attending this year’s New York Produce Show with award-winning products in tow, but also a 40 Under 40 honoree, newly promoted sales team, and exclusive consumer insights on Medjool date shopping preferences.

As part of the brand’s ongoing development of its internal team to meet the demands of the category, several team members have promotions to celebrate this month, including:

· Alan Asbury to Director of Sales, U.S. Retail

· Mauro Santelli to Director of Sales Canada, Foodservice North

· Rachel Barnes to Director of Sales, Alternative Channels

· Shayna Telesmanic to Director of International Sales, Export Markets

“The Eastern Produce Council puts on a great show focused on adding value to the brands that participate,” said Natural Delights Regional Business Manager, Northeast Liam Slavin. “We have seen great attendance from northeast retailers and expect to have very productive conversations at this more intimate show setting.”

“New York is an excellent show location for our northeast retailers, drawing in many international customers,” added Natural Delights Director of International Sales Shayna Telesmanic. “We are looking forward to meeting and making deeper connections with those international retail partners.”

Natural Delights will display its full line of products at booth #559, including award-winning Mini Medjools and its newest line of Truffles. Be sure to stop by for exclusive insights from the brand’s most recent consumer research study including why shoppers prefer Natural Delights Medjool dates over all other brands.

Additionally, Natural Delights’ very own Director of Marketing David Baxter is being recognized as one of this year’s Produce Business 40 Under 40 Class of 2022 on Wednesday, November 30.

To keep up with Natural Delights, sign up for The Regular newsletter here. For more information about Natural Delights, visit naturaldelights.com or contact Dave Anderson at david.anderson@bvdg.com.

# # #

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.