Church Brothers Announces Promotion of Brian Hunt to Senior Vice President of Ag Operations

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Hunt to Senior Vice President of Ag Operations effective immediately.

Hunt has played an integral role in Ag Operations over the last nine years at Church Brothers and has been the managing partner for C&H Farms, a farming joint venture with Church Brothers, for the past eight years. Hunt brings over twenty years of experience in farming and harvest operations having worked for Tanimura & Antle and multiple farming operations over his career.

Hunt’s experience, expertise, and work ethic bring immense value to the organization. Chief Executive Officer, Brian Church commented, “Brian Hunt has a proven track record with Church Brothers over the past nine years. He has excelled on the farming side of our business and promoting him to run the entire operation was a natural choice, he is the right person for the role.”

Hunt commented, “My vision for the role is to continue to align the Ag Operations activities across the organization to capitalize on growth opportunities for Church Brothers, helping us to move to the next level.”

