Church Brothers Announces Promotion of Brian Hunt to Senior Vice President of Ag Operations

Church Brothers Produce November 21, 2022

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Hunt to Senior Vice President of Ag Operations effective immediately.

Hunt has played an integral role in Ag Operations over the last nine years at Church Brothers and has been the managing partner for C&H Farms, a farming joint venture with Church Brothers, for the past eight years. Hunt brings over twenty years of experience in farming and harvest operations having worked for Tanimura & Antle and multiple farming operations over his career.

Hunt’s experience, expertise, and work ethic bring immense value to the organization. Chief Executive Officer, Brian Church commented, “Brian Hunt has a proven track record with Church Brothers over the past nine years. He has excelled on the farming side of our business and promoting him to run the entire operation was a natural choice, he is the right person for the role.”

Hunt commented, “My vision for the role is to continue to align the Ag Operations activities across the organization to capitalize on growth opportunities for Church Brothers, helping us to move to the next level.”

For more information about the company and its products, visit ChurchBrothers.com.

-30-

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables for Foodservice and Retail channels year-round with an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plant. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation while adhering to industry-leading food safety and quality standards. For more information, visit ChurchBrothers.com.

Related Articles

Bakery

Brian Hunt Named President of Southern Champion Tray

Southern Champion Tray LP Bakery, Retail & FoodService July 11, 2022

Southern Champion Tray LP is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Hunt as President, effective July 1, 2022.  Mr. Hunt follows John Zeiser, who has served as President since 1993 and recently celebrated 40 years with SCT. Southern Champion has operations in Chattanooga, TN, Mansfield, TX, Fairfield, OH, and a 300,000 sq. ft. expansion is underway in Chattanooga. John Zeiser will become Chairman of the Board, and his brother, Bruce Zeiser, will serve as Vice Chairman.

Produce

Church Brothers Chooses Throughput Inc. for AI-Powered Supply Chain Predictions

Church Brothers Produce October 25, 2022

Church Brother Farms, a leading fresh vegetable grower, processor, and shipper announced today that it has chosen ThroughPut Inc., the industrial AI supply chain pioneer, as its preferred supply chain data partner. This decision is driven by Church Brothers’ initiative to leverage its data to better serve its customers, and to guide its decision making process to optimize profitability.  Church Brothers grows over 40,000 acres and ships more than 50 million cartons on 60,000+ trucks annually, across over 400 skus, presenting a complex organizational scope suited for ThroughPut’s vast capabilities.