Church Brothers Farms Introduces Tuscan Tender Leaves

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms is celebrating National Salad Month with the release of a new variety of salad greens called Tuscan™ Tender Leaves.

Tuscan™ Tender Leaves are a blend of European style lettuces, including oaks and tangos and lolarossa; providing a salad mix that is pleasing to the eye as well as the palate.

“We are growing and blending this new mix of lettuce leaves to provide more benefits and value to end users,” said Rick Russo, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “This is a superior product to traditional spring mix; we established this new mix after extensive reviews with multiple seed companies and seed trials. We selected the best varieties based on shape, color, and taste.”

Unlike baby lettuces, Tuscan Tender Leaves are grown to full maturity, providing a sturdy leaf structure and strong shelf life. The crop is mechanically harvested, requiring less labor. Once the leaves are harvested, they are blended together, triple washed, packed, and shipped to their final destination.

When plated, Tuscan™ Tender Leaves has a higher loft than spring mix, creating higher portion yields and more servings per pound than spring mix. The flavor is sweet (no bitter varieties are used); and has more body, crunch and texture than baby leaves.

“Tuscan™ Tender Leaves look like an unprocessed mix that could be found at a farmers market,” Russo said. “Our tests show that these particular leaves hold up to hot proteins and dressings, which significantly cuts back on kitchen prep time in banquet/catering applications, and gives any salad a fuller plate appearance.”

Church Brother Farms is harvesting and shipping Tuscan™ Tender Leaves now to customers nationwide. Watch this video to learn more about the new product.

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically-integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year-round with an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plant, True Leaf Farms. We are a grower-owned processor, farming the majority of our raw product ourselves; adhering to industry-leading food safety and quality standards. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation. For more information about the company visit ChurchBrothers.com.