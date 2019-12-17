Nature Fresh Farms Holds Ribbon Cutting for Transition of the Phase 1 Greenhouse

Leamington, ON – On December 4th Nature Fresh Farms announced that they would be passing off the keys to their Phase 1 and 2 greenhouse to a new group of dedicated growers.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred at the Phase 1 greenhouse where Founder and Owner, Peter Quiring; General Manager, John Ketler; and Executive Retail Sales Account Manager, Matt Quiring cut the ribbon along with their new partners in growing. The facility’s new name will be Chosen Fresh Farms Ltd., owned by Neil Enns, Ben Friesen, Abram Fehr, and Peter Klassen.

“I’m very excited to help Chosen Fresh Farms purchase my first 36-acre farm and congratulate them on becoming a part of the Nature Fresh Farms team of growers,” said Peter Quiring. “As our market share continues to grow, Nature Fresh Farms needs an ongoing new supply of innovative, passionate growers to keep us ahead of the competition.”

The company shared this exciting news, welcoming the newest addition to their grower family and looking forward to this partnership. By transferring ownership of their first built facilities, Nature Fresh Farms has presented an opportunity for several families to get involved in the industry and hopes to continue to inspire others.

“We are thrilled to work with our new grower, Chosen Fresh Farms, and feel that the opportunity for both companies was a match with this transition,” shared John Ketler. “The sale of our original 36 acres adds a new long term grower to our family of existing growers and allows us to expedite our upcoming plans for expansion. It also supports several local families to get into the greenhouse farming business which encourages others to take an interest in the industry.”

This transaction assists in expediting their expansion plans beyond their current construction of Phase 8 by putting them in a position to continue their future growth. As Phase 8’s completion is planned for next spring, Nature Fresh Farms looks forward to advancing their facilities along with the continued development of their Organic production in 2020. As previously announced they will be continuing their expansion of Organics with an increased focus on year-round growing at the new Phase 8 facility, which will entail a significant increase in production and expanding their commodity base.

With further developments on the horizon, Nature Fresh Farms is thrilled with the growth of the company and their continued partnership with local growers. This is the beginning of a new journey for the company and they hope to continue their growth pattern in the new year.