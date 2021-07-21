Nature Fresh Farms Featured in an Episode of YTV’s Kid Food Nation: The Show

Leamington, ON – Nature Fresh Farms joins YTV’s Kid Food Nation: The Show to educate children on greenhouse growing and fresh vegetable production.

Nature Fresh Farms will be featured in an episode during the second season of Kid Food Nation: The Show, giving the cast and the viewers at home a peek inside greenhouse and packaging facilities while exploring the many processes it takes to grow, package, and ship fresh food. Hosts Spencer and Tyra interview members of the Nature Fresh Farms team as they answer questions and share their knowledge about all things inside the greenhouse.

Kid Food Nation: The Show is in partnership with Kid Food Nation and President’s Choice Children’s Charity. The series follows Spencer, Tyra, and kid food nation heroes as they embark on culinary missions and answer questions like, “Should I eat crickets?” or “Are dandelions edible?” The jam-packed 8 episode run for Season 2 will be fun, informative, and inspirational to chefs both young and old. Like the show, the Kid Food Nation project aims to encourage Canadian kids to explore food through online recipes, activities, and videos. Founded by President’s Choice Children’s Charity, BGC Canada and Corus Entertainment, and now in its fifth year, the initiative celebrates a selection of junior chefs from every corner of Canada, featuring their family recipes in an annual contest and cookbook.

“Kid Food Nation is an amazing initiative that aligns completely with our vision of inspiring children and their families to learn about where their fresh fruits and vegetables come from while encouraging nutritional eating,” said Marketing Director, Stephanie Swatkow. “This was a great opportunity to share how we deliver fresh produce from seed to table in a fun interactive way that the program offers.”

Committed to educating consumers and helping to build healthier communities, Nature Fresh Farms believes in cultivating healthy, life-long eating habits through education and teaching important food skills so families can continually develop a healthier relationship with food.

The second season of Kid Food Nation: The Show will premiere on YTV this summer on July 28th at 6:30 pm EST. Each episode will also be uploaded on the Kid Food Nation YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/kidfoodnation.

About Nature Fresh Farms

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.

About Kid Food Nation

Kid Food Nation is a five-year project to excite the inner foodie in every Canadian kid. Created in partnership with President’s Choice Children’s Charity, BGC Canada and Corus Entertainment, with the support of the Government of Canada, the Kid Food Nation online hub on YTV.com features cooking videos with kids, celebrity chefs and local talent, tips for nutritious foods, as well as games and quizzes. In addition, topics related to the Kid Food Nation curriculum will also be available on the online hub.

The annual Kid Food Nation recipe contest, encourages kids between the ages of seven and 13 from across the country to share their love of good food by submitting original, healthy recipes that highlight their culture or their Canadian pride. Each year, 26 young winners are chosen, representing every province and territory in Canada, to have their recipes and chef profiles published in the Kid Food Nation cookbook.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children’s book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative fullservice social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada.

Corus’ roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV

Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.