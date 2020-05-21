New EAT SMART Initiatives Include Two New Product Lines, Two Retail Partnerships and a National Salad Month Sweepstakes

SANTA MARIA, CA — EAT SMART, the plant-centered, chef-inspired, 100% clean, fresh salad kit company, and a Curation Foods brand, continues to show consumers that the foods they should eat can also be the foods they want to eat! EAT SMART’s two new salad kit lines make their debut in May in celebration of NATIONAL SALAD MONTH.

EVERYDAY FAVORITES™ will initially roll out in the U.S. in Kroger stores and FLAVORS OF THE WORLD™ will appear on shelves in Canada exclusively at Sobeys IGA in Quebec with Sobeys Safeway and other Sobeys banners to roll out this summer. “The commitment of Kroger and Sobeys to innovation and velocity in the Bagged Salad Kit Category makes them ideal launch partners for the EAT SMART brand,” emphasizes Jenny Stornetta, Marketing Director at Curation Foods.

“Our EVERYDAY FAVORITES™ combines the greens that consumers love with the delicious and familiar flavors that excite them such as lime, avocado, and ranch,” explains Stornetta. The EVERYDAY FAVORITES™ exclusive skus at Kroger includes the AVOCADO CRUNCH and HOMESTYLE RANCH flavors. “We are excited to collaborate with the Eat Smart Innovation Team and the Kroger Culinary Team to develop these great flavor combinations that we know our customers will love,” comments Erin Rykhus, Fresh Produce Category Manager for Kroger.

FLAVORS OF THE WORLD™ includes exciting flavors from around the globe. Francis Bérubé, Director of Produce and Floral for Sobeys Quebec describes the motivation for the partnership. “The key to Curation Foods’ success is its constant innovation and above all, product differentiation in a highly competitive market. The FLAVORS OF THE WORLD™ salads are well aligned to this premise.” FLAVORS OF THE WORLD™ spans three countries of culinary influence: Thailand; THAI STYLE CHILE MANGO, China; ASIAN SESAME, and Mexico; CHILE LIME CRUNCH and MEXICAN FIESTA. Plans to roll out FLAVORS OF THE WORLD™ in the U.S. are in the works for 2020.

#SHAREYOURSALAD is the EAT SMART consumer sweepstakes that focusses on the fun and versatility of salads and encourages consumers to be creative at home with their healthy eating choices. “We wanted to give salad lovers a platform to share their own unique and favorite ways to create and enjoy salads,” declares Stornetta. “We are asking consumers to enter as many different creations as they like. All they have to do is prepare their salad and post it to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter tagging EAT SMART @eatsmartveggies and use #ShareYourSalad in their caption. Complete instructions on how to enter the sweepstakes can be found on the EAT SMART website here: https://woobox.com/8zke4v Nine lucky participants will receive free EAT SMART salads, and one grand prize winner will be selected to win a grand prize of ONE FREE MONTH WORTH OF EAT SMART SALADS. Consumers may enter as many different creations as they like before the Sweepstakes closes on 5/31/20 at 11:59PM PST.

EAT SMART continues to build their brand with the addition of EVERYDAY FAVORITES™ and FLAVORS OF THE WORLD™. The company which started with a passionate and loyal fan base built off their Sweet Kale Salad, the #1 selling salad kit in North America introduced SUPERFOOD SELECTIONS™ earlier in 2020. Now with different salad lines to choose from, EAT SMART offers consumers a store locator at EATSMART.NET where they can find their favorite flavor at major retailers and club stores in the United States and Canada.

About CURATION FOODS: CURATION FOODS is focused on innovating delicious, plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients and increasing access of plant-based foods to as many people as possible. CURATION FOODS is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BREATHEWAY® packaging technology to ensure products reach consumers throughout North America in the freshest possible state. CURATION FOODS natural foods brands include EAT SMART® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O OLIVE OILS & VINEGARS®, and YUCATAN® and CABO FRESH® avocado products. For more information about CURATION FOODS visit www.curationfoods.com.