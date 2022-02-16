NWPB Presentation at NWA: Affecting Watermelon Demand through Promotion: NWPB Research and Results

Winter Springs, FL – All are invited to attend National Watermelon Promotion Board’s (NWPB) upcoming presentation: Affecting Watermelon Demand through Promotion: NWPB Research and Results. The one-hour session will take place Thursday, February 24th at 11 a.m. at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown as a part of the National Watermelon Association Annual Meeting & Convention.

Throughout the presentation, NWPB Directors and staff will outline how NWPB as an organization affects demand for watermelon through results-based programs including Research, Communications, Marketing and Foodservice. The interactive session will highlight success stories from the last few years; Research will feature resources available to the industry including consumer research, scan data and more. Communications will share information about the digital landscape and how it is utilized to reach consumers and influencers by positioning watermelon’s health, value and versatility benefits year-round. Marketing will illustrate how retail education, research and promotion tactics help move watermelon in domestic and international markets. Foodservice will report on how one chain moves more watermelon with innovative dishes throughout the year, while also adding more value to NWPB presence in foodservice media and at events.

The session will conclude with tools available to the industry, how to leverage those resources and examples of watermelon industry members using them in their businesses. Each program presentation will offer an opportunity for Q&A and general feedback is welcome throughout.

Industry members who cannot attend the live presentation are invited to join the virtual session on March 22nd at 2 p.m. EST. You can register for the virtual event at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sM-ukZJFTh231JzjjNwMdQ

For more information, contact Mark Arney, Executive Director at marney@watermelon.org or call 407657-0261 x206.

About National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 800 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

Watermelon packs a nutritious punch, with each serving providing an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was an estimated 16 pounds in 2020. Watermelon consumption in the United States was approximately 5.3 billion pounds in 2020. The United States exported an additional 359 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.